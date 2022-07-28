United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Up 6.2 %

UMC opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.