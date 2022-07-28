Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 1,601 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04.

On Monday, June 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85.

On Friday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $328.94 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.34 and its 200 day moving average is $285.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $312.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

