Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $56.80.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 204,224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 187,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
