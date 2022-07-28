ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

