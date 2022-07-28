Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 25,100 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $1,098,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

