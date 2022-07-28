Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield Sells 12,209 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

