Black Knight (BKI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

