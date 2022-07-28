Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HRTG opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Insurance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 119.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 50.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

