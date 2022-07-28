CareCloud (MTBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Up 3.1 %

MTBC stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.