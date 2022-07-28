Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRQ opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 486,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,968,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

