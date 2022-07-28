Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCN opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $78,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $78,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques J. Busquet acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $162,727 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

