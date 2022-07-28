Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI opened at C$25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$24.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.04.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. In other news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

