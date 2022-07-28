Sprague Resources (SRLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $506.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -45.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 150,480.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Sprague Resources worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

