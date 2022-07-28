Paramount Global (PARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paramount Global

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.