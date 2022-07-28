Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The company had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 52.1% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 132,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 26.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 132,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

