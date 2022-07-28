Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

