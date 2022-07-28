Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

