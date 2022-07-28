SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,830 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

