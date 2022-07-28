Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASPU opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.