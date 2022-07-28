Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.
Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Aspen Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASPU opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
