WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 80,129 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,129 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.62. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

