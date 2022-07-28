JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 332.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.53.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

