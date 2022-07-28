Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart Sells 79,412 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $225.34 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

