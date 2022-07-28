Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Down 86.3% in July

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 123,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of BWC stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $485,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

