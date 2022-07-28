Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Chuy’s Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $410.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

