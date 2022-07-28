Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Purchases 4,800,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) CEO Bin Zhou acquired 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,062,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Planet Green Trading Up 20.3 %

NYSE PLAG opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.69.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

