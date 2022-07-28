BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Robert Kapito Sells 37,588 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLK opened at $643.32 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

