BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Robert Kapito Sells 37,588 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BLK opened at $643.32 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
