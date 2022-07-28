Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 4,253,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 589,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

