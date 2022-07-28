AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 21,989 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares in the company, valued at $928,272,160.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in AutoNation by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AutoNation by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $22,170,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

