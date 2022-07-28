CTS (NYSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.53%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CTS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

