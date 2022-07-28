3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $143.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

