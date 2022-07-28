ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 84.6% in July

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIS opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.