B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 84.8% in July

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

