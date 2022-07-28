Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

