Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

