WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile



WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

