Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 377,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.