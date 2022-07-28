Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $262.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RH will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

