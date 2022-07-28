Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 352,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORC stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

