Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AYI opened at $171.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

