3,625 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.