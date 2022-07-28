Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 73 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NICE by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE by 11.9% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

NICE Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $206.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

