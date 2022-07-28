SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76.

