Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,679,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

