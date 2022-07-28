loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.67 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.