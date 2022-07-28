loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.67 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

