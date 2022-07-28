Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUBCY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 164.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.