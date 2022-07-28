Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,040.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.82) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $89.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

