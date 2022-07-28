Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 59.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

