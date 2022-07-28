Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 177,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

