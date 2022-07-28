Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 243.6%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 243.6% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

Further Reading

