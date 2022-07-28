Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Increases By 238.9%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

